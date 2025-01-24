KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here are our NFL Conference Championship Predictions. Let us begin with Sunday's early game with the NFL NFC Championship featuring the Washington Commanders at the Philadelphia Eagles. This game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on Fox. Sadly, viewers will have to endure another Tom Brady broadcast here. But we will forge forward.

The Eagles are dynamic and led by running back Saquon Barkley. He cracked the rare 2,000 yards rushing barrier this season after being discarded by his former team, the New York Giants. They have a great wide receiver in AJ Brown. He likes to read books on the bench when the defense is on the field. Speaking of defense, the Eagles defense, made up of a lot of Georgia Bulldogs, is lights out.

On the other side the Washington Commanders are led by an amazing rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He is great at making reads and his arm is deadly accurate. He went straight from picking up his Heisman Trophy at LSU to becoming a superstar in the NFL.

NFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS

NFL Conference Championship: In the end we feel that the Eagles post season experience and home field advantage will carry them to the Super Bowl.

The late game has the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 6:30pm ET on CBS. Viewers will have to endure another Tony Romo broadcast here. This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the game with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The Bills and their fan base are still scarred from losing 4 straight Super Bowls in the 1990's. Meanwhile the Chiefs are gunning for history as they try to become the first team in the NFL to win three straight Super Bowls. For the Bills this feels like an if-not-now-then-when moment against their rival Chiefs who have given them heart break in the past. Plus America is tired of the Chiefs and their referees and Taylor Swift.

NFL Conference Championship: All of America is rooting for the Bills here and we are predicting they come out on top for an Eagles - Bills Super Bowl in two weeks.