2025 Chubb Classic At Tiburon Golf Club

Chubb Classic

Tickets are on sale for the 2025 Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO, where legends of the game will come together for Naples’ flagship PGA TOUR Champions event, Feb. 13-16, 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. Tickets are available for purchase exclusively at www.ChubbClassic.com.

Ticket packages include exclusive hospitality and general admission tickets offering a wide degree of entertainment and access.

  • Daily general admission tickets starting as low as $20
  • Weekly general admission tickets (Thursday-Sunday) for $100
  • Hospitality: Michelob Ultra Legends Lounge 17th Green Skybox: Friday-Sunday for $175
  • Hospitality: Grande Aire Club 18th Green Hospitality: Friday-Sunday for $400
  • Complimentary admission: Children under the age of 18
  • Complimentary admission: All military personnel (active, retired, reserve and veteran), service personnel (police, fire and EMS) and front-line healthcare workers (doctors and nurses) and a plus-one, courtesy of SERVPRO
    • These attendees will receive admission into a special hospitality area – the SERVPRO Hero Outpost – adjacent to the 17th green.
    • Complimentary tickets are reserved online at www.ChubbClassic.com/tickets.

Listen to Craig Shemon & Company to win two tickets valid for any one day

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 1/27/25 - 1/31/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 7
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets, valid any one day of Chubb Classic
  • What the prize value is: $40
  • Who is providing the prize: CHUBB Classic

