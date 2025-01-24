It might be unseasonably cold, but it's not too cold to have a good time. Here are 7 fun SWFL weekend events to warm your spirit.
It's festival season in Southwest Florida. The world-famous Naples Winter Wine Festival is underway, raising money for underserved childrens' programs and more. It is one of the top wine auction events in the country and the world with over the top lots up for bidding.
If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, here are your Weekend Vibes for January 24th through 26th, 7 fun SWFL weekend events you don't want to miss. Be sure to share with friends.
7 Fun SWFL Weekend Events
76th Annual Swamp Buggy Parade And Races
It's one of Florida's oldest racing traditions. It's loud, it's messy and it's great fun. Weekend events include a parade on Saturday beginning at 10am. The route goes down US 41 from Coastland Center Mall to Fifth Avenue South. Races are Sunday at Florida Sports Park, gates open at 10am. More info here.
Fort Myers Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival
This is the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in Fort Myers. Enjoy Celtic inspired food, music, vendors and performance artists. The festivities take place downtown at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. Friday - 5:30 p.m. to 10pm and Saturday - 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Children 12 and under free. More info here.
19th Annual Best Martini Competition And Pub Crawl
This pub crawl takes place in downtown Cape Coral. Pick up a passport and stroll from bar to restaurant, sampling signature martini's and appetizers. Vote on your fave, win prizes and have a good time. Advanced tickets are $25 More info here.
2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration
This juried art show takes place at Mercato in North Naples. Artists from around the country are in town with unique, one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and more. Hang out and enjoy the many restaurants too. Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.
More Fun SWFL Weekend Events
14th Annual Punta Gorda Chili, Beer, & Music Festival
This is the best of all worlds. Warm chili, cold beer, and lots of live music are the highlights of this annual event in Punta Gorda. Vote for your favorite chili. Also enjoy lots of vendors. Saturday in Laishley Park. More info here.
Naples Boat Show
If you love boating this is a show for you. Find your dream boat, meet vendors, marine dealers, safety experts and more. Events take place at Sugden Park and Naples City Dock. Shuttles are available. Now through Sunday, 10am to 5pm daily. Tickets start at $12. More info here.
Funny Girl
This award winning Broadway show opened Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. It's a classic from the early 1960's and the traveling cast is outstanding. Check out this review. More info here.
Support local and enjoy these fun SWFL weekend events.