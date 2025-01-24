7 Fun SWFL Weekend Events

This is the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in Fort Myers. Enjoy Celtic inspired food, music, vendors and performance artists. The festivities take place downtown at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. Friday - 5:30 p.m. to 10pm and Saturday - 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Children 12 and under free. More info here.

19th Annual Best Martini Competition And Pub Crawl

This pub crawl takes place in downtown Cape Coral. Pick up a passport and stroll from bar to restaurant, sampling signature martini's and appetizers. Vote on your fave, win prizes and have a good time. Advanced tickets are $25 More info here.

2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration

This juried art show takes place at Mercato in North Naples. Artists from around the country are in town with unique, one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and more. Hang out and enjoy the many restaurants too. Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

More Fun SWFL Weekend Events

14th Annual Punta Gorda Chili, Beer, & Music Festival

This is the best of all worlds. Warm chili, cold beer, and lots of live music are the highlights of this annual event in Punta Gorda. Vote for your favorite chili. Also enjoy lots of vendors. Saturday in Laishley Park. More info here.

Naples Boat Show

If you love boating this is a show for you. Find your dream boat, meet vendors, marine dealers, safety experts and more. Events take place at Sugden Park and Naples City Dock. Shuttles are available. Now through Sunday, 10am to 5pm daily. Tickets start at $12. More info here.

Funny Girl