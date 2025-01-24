2nd Annual ESPN SWFL Cares 4 Kids Radiothon Benefitting Golisano Children’s Hospital

ESPN SWFL proudly announces the 2nd Annual Cares 4 Kids Radiothon benefitting Golisano Children’s Hospital in partnership with Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, we're joining forces to help the only children’s hospital between Tampa and Miami, delivering vital and lifesaving care for our local kids and their families.

Supporting lifesaving pediatric healthcare is crucial, and a gift to Golisano Children’s Hospital is the most impactful way to contribute. They treat every child, regardless of their family's ability to pay, and your donation enables them to serve local families. Help provide quality healthcare close to home for the children of Southwest Florida.

Together, we can bring smiles to the faces of the bravest kids at Golisano Children's Hospital. It’s more than radio, its making miracles happen.

ESPN SWFL Cares 4 Kids Radiothon 2024

Donate above, call the toll free number 1-888-780-8811 or text SWFLKIDS to 51555

Wednesdays Are For The Kids at Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram