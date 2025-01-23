FGCU Names Oliver Twelvetrees as Men’s Soccer Head Coach After CSU Pueblo Success

Florida Gulf Coast University brought on Oliver Twelvetrees to lead their men's soccer program as the third head coach in team history. Athletic Director Colin Hargis shared the news as December 2024 wrapped up.

During his five years at Colorado State University Pueblo, Twelvetrees led his teams to three consecutive NCAA Division II national semifinals. His Thunderwolves made it to back-to-back championship games in 2023 and 2024.

"It's fantastic being here on the first day," said FGCU head coach Oliver Twelvetrees told NBC2 News. "I worked hard a lot for this moment in my career to be head Division I coach. Just raring to get going."

The Welsh coach's numbers tell the story. He put together an amazing 124-20-5 record at Barton Community College. His winning percentage of 74-21-12 puts him fourth among active NCAA Division II coaches.

Twelvetrees is no stranger to Florida. He started the men's soccer program at Eastern Florida State College in 2013. His EFSC Titans made it to four national tournaments, finishing second in 2019 and third in both 2015 and 2018.

He got his start coaching women's soccer at Wayne State College. Those two seasons laid the groundwork for his impressive coaching career.

In 2024, he earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. His leadership helped CSU Pueblo break numerous school records.