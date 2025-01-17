Is Coach Prime Deion Sanders really going to the Cowboys?

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Is Coach Prime Deion Sanders really going to the Dallas Cowboys? So far Sanders has had a successful two year run turning around the Colorado Buffaloes. He has done it while coaching two of his sons. Plus two-way star Travis Hunter won the prestigious Heisman Trophy for being the most outstanding college football player in the country.

Now, Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be top 5 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Coach Prime has definitely put the Buffs back on the college football map!

Given Deion's success, personality and his Hall of Fame pro career, people often wonder if his future includes coaching in the NFL. He repeatedly said he was happy coaching young men and coaching college football. He also said in the past he had no interest in coaching in the NFL.

Coach Prime Deion Sanders: Recently, he hedged and said he might coach in the NFL if he could coach his sons at the next level. Then he hedged some more when Jerry Jones called him to discuss the vacant Dallas Cowboys coaching job. Shortly afterward, Cowboys' insider Ed Werder reported Deion has let it be known he would accept the Cowboys job if offered.

COACH PRIME DEION SANDERS A COWBOY?

Well, that was a quick 180! Those leaks don't happen by accident. It appears Deion wants to let everybody know he's up for the NFL gig.

Now, there is a report that Deion went to his Colorado athletic director and asked for more money for Name Image and Likeness and for his staff. Up until now, Colorado had given Coach Prime everything he has asked for. Until now. It appears Deion met some resistance to his latest request.