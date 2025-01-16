15 SWFL Weekend Events Not To Be Missed

I love "season" in Southwest Florida. The list of events and things to do gets longer and longer and there is something for almost everyone. To help you plan, here are 15 SWFL weekend events not to miss in Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Punta Gorda.

For many Southwest Floridians, this is a three-day weekend. Martin Luther King Day is observed on Monday and a few celebratory events are on this list. Scroll down to the bottom to see where you can plug in.

Also, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. Here are your Weekend Vibes for January 17th through 20th, 15 SWFL weekend events you don't want to miss. Be sure to share with friends.

Here Are 15 SWFL Weekend Events Not To Miss

SWFL Wine and Food Fest

This two day event features chef dinners, a grand food and wine tasting event featuring signature chefs and vintners, and a festive auction. The proceeds benefit Southwest Florida Children's Charities and Golisano Children's Hospital. This year's grand tasting and auction take place at Coconut Point Hyatt in Bonita Springs, January 17th and 18th. More info here.

This is from last year's Southwest Florida Wine & Food fest. It's back this year as one of the 15 SWFL Weekend events not to miss.

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

This monthly event features all things music in downtown Fort Myers. Streets are closed for pedestrians and outdoor performances can be found everywhere. Friday night from 6 to 10pm. Free. More info here.

34th Annual Tour De Cape

Bicyclist take over the streets of Cape Coral this weekend so be on the lookout if you are driving. There is a ride for everyone from kids to a serious 100 mile ride and everything in between. The event, however, kicks off with a 5K run Friday. Prices vary. More info here.

15 SWFL Weekend Events And Festivals

28th Annual Art Fest Naples

Find all kinds of artists from around the country at Fleischmann Park this weekend. A portion of monies raised go to St. Vincent de Paul. Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

28th Annual Sullivan Street Craft Festival

This art show takes over Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda. It's a popular annual event that features the one-of-a-kind works of talented artists from around the country. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival

These festivities kick off Friday at 4pm and run all weekend long. You get to enjoy a wide range of live music both day and night while trying fantastic seafood. If seafood is not your thing, there are other options. Explore the a market place, arts and crafts, and more. Gates open at 11am Saturday and Sunday in Laishley Park. Free. More info here.

21st Annual Festival Of The Birds

Celebrating all things birding, this annual event is put on by Rookery Bay in Naples. You'll find an array of special programs, birding adventures, workshops and lots more. Event times and prices vary. Thursday through Monday. More info here.

Anime Fest

All things Anime are featured at this festival. You will find collectables, video games and art work. You can also participate in lip sync contests and hear from special guests including Anime voice over artists. The event is in a new location this year at the Embassy Suites in Estero on Sunday. $20, More info here.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

Billed as the largest circus on Earth, the big tents go up in the parking lot of the Edison Mall in Fort Myers Wednesday through Monday. Find classic circus acts, daredevils and the infamous human cannon among other things. Admission and ride ticket prices vary. More info here.

Florida Everblades

The Championship Florida Everblades take to the ice Friday and Saturday at Hertz Arena in Estero. Saturday is the annual Star Wars night. Fans are encouraged to dress in their Star Wars gear or as their favorite character from the movie. Puck drops at 7:30 Friday, 7:00 Saturday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Home and Garden Show

Anything you could possible need to improve or add to your home and garden, you'll find this weekend at one big expo in Punta Gorda. Hundreds of vendors, displays, seminars, prizes and more. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm, Charlotte Harbor Event Center. More info here.

15 SWFL Weekend Events Also Include MLK Day Celebrations

MLK Day Parade Naples

Monday at 11am, the parade steps off at the corner of Broad Ave S and Third St. It winds through downtown and ends at Cambier Park. The park is home to a celebration that includes, food, vendors, children's activities and entertainment. 12 to 4pm, free. More info here.

MLK Day Legacy Fest Fort Myers

This celebration takes place all weekend but culminates in the annual Dr. King Commemorative March on Monday. Gather at the Dunbar Library and walk through downtown to the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. A rally is planned with entertainment food and more. Free. More info here.

MLK Day Parade Punta Gorda

This parade is Monday at 11am beginning at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. It winds south on Taylor St. to Charlotte Ave, then on to Mary St. before ending at the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center for a rally program. Free. More info here.