NFL Divisional Round Sets Stage with Four Big Games

This weekend's NFL playoff lineup features some exciting matchups, with Detroit coming in as big 8.5-point favorites against Washington.

Three teams look like solid picks to win. The Lions have a huge 73.0% chance of winning. Kansas City is favored by 8 points with 62.7% odds to beat Houston, while Philadelphia leads by 6 points with a 65.4% chance of beating Los Angeles.

The Bills-Ravens game looks like it could go either way. Buffalo has just a tiny 50.3% edge, listed as 1-point favorites in what should be a close one.

In the AFC, star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson face off when Buffalo plays Baltimore. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes looks to build on his impressive playoff record against Houston.

The NFC sees Detroit hosting Washington, as Philadelphia takes on Los Angeles. QB Jared Goff leads the Lions' explosive offense against an underdog Washington team looking to pull off an upset.

Baltimore brings their strong running game to Buffalo. With Derrick Henry adding power to Jackson's offense, they'll challenge a Bills team in their fifth straight playoff appearance.

The Chiefs put their championship experience to the test. Their 2020 Super Bowl win gives them a leg up over a surprising Houston team that's beaten the odds.

Keep an eye on Philadelphia's tough defense to make a difference. Their strong unit faces a Los Angeles offense that's been struggling lately.

The Lions have been dominant at home this season. Their loud fans should give them an extra advantage in this big game.