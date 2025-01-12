Why Notre Dame Football Cannot Beat Ohio State in Natty!

COLUMBUS, OHIO – APRIL 15: Quarterback Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drops back to pass during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Notre Dame football cannot beat Ohio State in the college football national championship. Don't get us wrong. Notre Dame football is good. Really good.

In fact the Fighting Irish have an above average quarter back, a great running back and a great defense. But Ohio State has a better quarterback, two elite running backs and an elite defense playing its absolute best right now.

Let us follow up: Riley Leonard is a good passer. But he is not a great passer. He is a good runner. But he is not a great runner. But he is just good enough at both to make him a dual threat against defenses. When Notre Dame needs a traditional running back they have one. Jeremiyah Love is one of the best in the country. But the Irish's run first offense is a necessity because they don't have an elite receiver. In fact, most of their passing goes to their tight ends.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes roster is an embarrassment of riches at all positions. Will Howard has become a highly accurate passer. He has big time weapons in Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. And while Notre Dame has one good running back, the Buckeyes have two of the best with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

And while Notre Dame has a championship-worthy defense, the Buckeyes defense is loaded. Up front Jack Sawyer, and JT Tuimoloau are elite. Linebackers Sonny Styles and Cody Simon are elite. Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs are incredible defensive backs.