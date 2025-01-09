Red Sox Announce 2025 Spring Training Details With Free Public Workouts at JetBlue Park

Fans can watch spring training workouts for free at JetBlue Park as the Red Sox begin their 14th season in Fort Myers, Florida.

Beginning today, the ticket office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gates will open 90 minutes before games, with Mastercard being the preferred payment method. Come see prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell show their talents at these events.

The season begins with Truck Day on Feb. 3, when equipment heads to Florida. March brings two big opportunities to see upcoming talent: a Spring Breakout game against Tampa Bay on March 13, followed by Futures at Fenway South the next day.

Three players are up for their first arbitration deadline Jan. 11. Speedster Jarren Duran could get $4.9 million, while pitcher Tanner Houck looks at $4.5 million. Kutter Crawford could make $3.5 million after he and Duran reached Super Two status early.

Even with a better offer, the Sox couldn't keep reliever Chris Martin from going to Texas. But fans can still meet most of the team — 30 players out of 40 will be at the upcoming Fenway South event.