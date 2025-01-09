The snowbirds are back and Southwest Florida is buzzing for the second weekend of the new year. The calendar is filling up with fun things for the entire family. It's been a cold week but the weekend looks like Lee, Collier and Charlotte County can expect some warmer weather. Here are 8 weekend activities in SWFL not to miss.

January is one of the biggest times of the year for art shows in Southwest Florida. They are great for exploring and finding treasures regardless of age. Best of all, they are free.

One of the biggest takes place IN one of the busiest streets in downtown Cape Coral. A large section of Cape Coral Parkway actually closes to traffic beginning Friday night to accommodate the hundreds of artists, vendors, and food booths setting up for the 40th-annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Marketplace. More on that below.

Last year's Cape Coral Art Festival was cold and rainy but the sun is predicted to shine this year.

More Weekend Activities In SWFL

If you like music and theater there are lots of new shows opening and in town from Cirque Italia's water show to Jersey Boys Broadway show. Don't forget local theater productions as well. The arts are alive and well in Southwest Florida.

It's also the last weekend for the annual Renaissance Faire in Bonita Springs.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. Here are your Week8end Vibes for January 10th through 12th. Be sure to share with friends. No one likes missing a good time.

Here Are 8 Weekend Activities In SWFL Not To Miss

40th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Marketplace

This is one of the biggest art shows in Southwest Florida, more than 300 artists strong. This is the 40th Anniversary of the Cape Coral show and is expected to be better than ever with entertainment, food and all kinds of art. Saturday and Sunday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado Boulevard and Southeast 10th Place. More info here

25th Annual Bonita Springs National Art Festival

The first in a series of three seasonal and annual art festivals taking place in Bonita's Riverside Park. Enjoy one-of-a-kind works from more than 200 artists, as well as food and family fun. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. A $5 donation is suggested. Riverside Park, Free. More info here

Naples Art Crafters

Naples Art Crafters have seven art shows throughout the year. This is the first. The organization is dedicated to supporting and promoting local artists. You'll see their beautiful works displayed Saturday Fleischman Park, across from the Naples Zoo. Free. More info here

Cirque Italia

This cirque show is not your average one. It involves water. You'll see talented aerialist, acrobats, clowns and more, performing around, on and in water. There is a custom-made stage that holds some 35,000 gallons of water. JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Friday through Monday. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for children. More info here

Venezia Renaissance Faire

It's the last weekend for the 3rd Annual Venezia Renaissance Faire in Bonita Springs. Enjoy Renaissance-era games and entertainment, along with food and a marketplace. The fun is next to the Bonita Springs Poker room on Old 41. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices vary. More info here

Home and Garden Show

This a two-for-one event. Home and Garden Show and Senior Expo Caloosa Sound in downtown Fort Myers. Find hundreds of vendors representing anything you need to improve your home and garden, as well as your health. Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. More info here

Jersey Boys

The Tony and Grammy-winning musical about Franki Valli and the Four Seasons opened on Tuesday and runs though Sunday. It tells the story of the group and is full of their biggest hit songs. Tickets start at $50 and are still available. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers. More info here.

Nash To Naples Songwriters Festival