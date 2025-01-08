We’re All Ears! Take The ESPN SWFL Tech Survey

ContestsEvents
ESPN SWFL Wants Your Opinion!

As a ESPN SWFL listener, you're probably aware that we've been working hard for the past several years to stay ahead of rapid changes in the radio and technology landscape.

We're writing now to ask for your opinion. Our goal is to continue to provide great content the way that you want it on the platforms you use most often, so we're inviting you to share your opinions about technology in our annual survey.

You are among a select group of listeners invited to participate and tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news, and updates from ESPN SWFL and other sources. Whether you use all these things or not, we really need your opinion.

Your responses will be kept completely confidential, and we will never share your personal information with anyone. We'll only use the information you provide to enhance our service.

I do have to let you know that this survey may take you as long as 15-20 minutes to complete, but you can stop, save your work, and resume at any time. Because of the many changes in technology, it covers a lot of ground. We hope you have the time to help us out and let us know your opinions.

When you're ready to take the survey, just click the link below to participate. We hope you'll find it to be an interesting way to reflect on your own changing habits as a ESPN SWFL fan and radio listener.

Thanks in advance for your time and for your support of ESPN SWFL!

Chris Beasley

Program Director

Chris has been on ESPN Soutwest Florida in one way or another dating back to 2010. As a Southwest Florida native, Chris understands what's important to the locals. He is a huge football fan; both professional and college. Although he has a special place for the Miami Dolphins and the entire SEC. He is also very into golf, both playing it locally and covering it on a global scale. Sports are supposed to be fun, and Chris likes to reflect that in the way he covers it. Chris writes about sports news and opinions.
