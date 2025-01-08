Tampa Bay Lightning Confirmed to Host 2026 NHL Stadium Series Game

In an exciting development, Raymond James Stadium will be hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning's first NHL Stadium Series outdoor game in 2026. This achievement could come after years of the team pushing to make it happen. In the announcement, Florida will be getting two outdoor games that year, with the Winter Classic at Miami's LoanDepot Park also on the schedule. Miami's venue comes with a practical solution for weather concerns: a retractable roof they can adjust as conditions require.

It was announced on social media on January 8 that the Lightning will face off against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on February 1, 2026. While the Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers on January 2nd, 2026.

The Tampa game faces some weather challenges. With typical February temperatures around 74 degrees, keeping good ice will be tough. The NHL's warmest outdoor game hit 65 degrees in Denver in 2016, while a practice session in Vegas once reached 80 degrees. Timing creates another challenge. The NHL needs to work around potential NFL playoff games in January, making scheduling tricky.

Owner Jeff Vinik and CEO Steve Griggs have been working toward this goal since 2015. The team got their first taste as visitors during Nashville's 2022 Stadium Series, drawing huge crowds.

Tampa's success story is clear. With Stanley Cup wins in 2004, 2020, and 2021, they've shown they're a force to be reckoned with. From 2015 to 2023, they were one of the NHL's top teams. Before the outdoor game arrives, the Lightning have work to do. January brings 16 important Eastern Conference games in 29 days, each crucial for playoff positioning.

With this news, only one team, the Utah/Arizona franchise, hasn't played in an outdoor game. These special games have run every year since 2008, after starting in 2003.