College Football Playoffs Resume with Notre Dame and Penn State

The college football playoffs resume Thursday in the Orange Bowl as Notre Dame faces Penn State. The Irish are a slight favorite to advance to the college football national championship January 20th with a win. But do not over look Penn State!

First of all the Nittany Lions have a more dynamic offense than the Irish. Penn State's Drew Allar is a more efficient quarterback and a far better passer than run-first Riley Leonard. Penn State uses running backs to run the ball. Both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are dangerous. Notre Dame has Jeremiyah Love but he is a little banged up.

The Nittany Lions also have the better tight end. Ty Warren, despite being a top 7 Heisman finalist, is highly under rated. He can catch. He can run. He can block. And he can throw. (He is a former high school quarterback despite his 252 pound frame). And offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki WILL use him behind center in this game at least once!

Both defenses in this game are really good. But Penn State's is better. Although defensive end Abdul Carter did hurt his arm last week but he is expected to play. The Irish defense forced 28 turnovers this year. But Penn State RARELY turns the ball over.

So that might be the main key to the game Thursday. Will Penn State take care of the ball? Or will Notre Dame steal a possession or two in an otherwise close game?

College football Playoffs: The winner of this game will move on to the college football national championship. They will face the winner of Friday night's Cotton Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and the red hot Ohio State Buckeyes.