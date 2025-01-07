Hill Hints at Leaving Dolphins After Playoff Hopes Are Lost

In an unexpected turn, Tyreek Hill dropped some big news about his future with Miami. "I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what's best for my career," he told Sports Illustrated.

NFL analyst Nick Wright sees an interesting future ahead - first to an NFC powerhouse like Dallas or Washington, then back to Kansas City by 2026. The numbers are eye-opening too. His contract would hit teams for $27.7 million next year and jump to $51.9 million in 2026.

The numbers tell the story. His chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa never reached the level he had with Patrick Mahomes. During his time in KC, he was amazing - earning All-Pro honors twice and getting a Super Bowl ring.

Talk about his next team keeps picking up steam. Chris Broussard thinks he might end up with the Chargers. But Eric Mangini warns teams about picking up players who jump ship.

"I don't care about notoriety, though. I don't care about none of that. The only thing I care about is respect within the building," Hill said in an earlier interview.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, mentions how Hill stayed quiet when KC reduced his playing time before the Miami trade. That move paid off big time - landing him a huge four-year deal worth $120 million.