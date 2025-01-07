Buccaneers Launch Women’s Sports Leadership Event in March 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host up-and-coming sports professionals at their first "She is Football" Weekend at Raymond James Stadium next March. The two-day event looks to create opportunities for women pursuing careers in sports. A Women's Summit kicks off the event with practical training and insights from industry experts.

The NFL's Women's Forum has helped 260 women break into football. Tampa Bay brought on two female coaches in 2019 who helped the team secure a Super Bowl win two years later. "The Buccaneers are an elite organization hiring the best candidates that excel in each of the different departments. We're supported by the Glazer family, who continue to work to push forward and improve the organization," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz to Tampa Magazines.

This effort aligns with the NFL's commitment to staff diversity. Teams throughout the league continue to open doors for women and minorities in leadership roles. The Buccaneers strengthened their track record of supporting women in sports through this summit. Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk shared the team's vision: "The mantra I live by is that a business can do well and do good — and they need to do both to be successful long term." Small teams will tackle real-world challenges in sports careers.

On International Women's Day, participants will hit the pavement around AdventHealth Training Center for a charity 5K. The money raised will help fund programs designed to keep young women involved in sports. Leading high school flag football teams will face off in a showcase tournament. Women business owners can showcase their products at an on-site marketplace, while students get a firsthand look at pro sports operations. Tech company Jabil stepped up as a lead sponsor to promote women's involvement in sports. Industry veterans will offer guidance in focused workshops, with mentoring matches to be announced soon.