Was a couple caught cheating at a Buffalo Bills game? It sounds like it and it's some juicy gossip!

There's a video going viral online of a woman sharing some gossip about a couple caught cheating at a Buffalo Bills football game in Orchard Park, New York. According to her, her father works security at these games and she heard a story about a couple caught cheating--but it's much deeper than that. In her story, she says that this couple was actually at the game with their spouses when they snuck off into the men's room to do the deed. Well, they were caught and kicked out for what they did but then they tried to go back to their seats to get their stuff before leaving (and hopefully give their spouses a story) but a security guard wasn't having it and allegedly spilled the beans to their spouses! Yikes! You can see @ashweecarter tell the story about the rumor below. Can you imagine having this happen?

Gossip: Couple Caught Cheating At A Buffalo Bills Game?

That would be horrible! It sounds like the two couples were likely friends and had no idea this was happening behind their backs! I wonder if this will end up like one of those things where now those two are going to get together since their spouses are clearly having a thing on the side. I feel like you see that happen all the time in situations like this. Here these 2 are trying to enjoy a Buffalo Bills game (which I imagine is a great time given how loyal their fans are) and they have no idea that their husband and wife aren't just grabbing beers for the group. Then, to have to find out from the security guard who booted them out of the stadium? I'd be absolutely gutted.