This is the time of year where it is hard to remember what day it is. Some people try to reign in the holiday festivities and get back on track while others want to hold on a little longer. Regardless of where you fall on the scale, here are 6 things to do in SWFL to kick off the New Year.

We are still in the so-called 12 Days Of Christmas which ends either January 5th of 6th depending on which religious calendar you follow. In keeping with those calendars, many holiday light displays across Southwest Florida are still twinkling for your pleasure.

It's the last weekend for Holiday Nights at The Edison and Ford Winter estates in downtown Fort Myers. This is one of the few times during the year that you are able to walk the grounds of the historic homes at night. It's also the last weekend for the Magic Of Lights. It's a drive-thru light display at paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

More Things To Do In SWFL To Kick Off The New Year

The beginning of January is typically the kick-off for art show season in Southwest Florida. This weekend is a prime example. If you still have friends and family in town, these are perfect events to get them out of the house and entertain them for free.

You might still have some gifts to buy. If that is the case, you are sure to find lots of one-of-a-kind things at these shows. There is one in Punta Gorda at Gilchrist Park and another one in Naples at Cambier Park. Find all of the details by scrolling down.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. Here are your Weekend Vibes for January 3rd through 5th. Be sure to share with friends. No one likes missing a good time

6 Things To Do In SWFL To Kick Off The New Year

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

Art Walk is on. The first Friday of the month, downtown Fort Myers comes alive with art. The galleries feature special exhibits, see artists in action and enjoy all kinds of activities. The event runs from 5-9pm. More information here

Venezia Renaissance Faire

This is the 3rd year for this interactive festival in Bonita Springs. Enjoy Renaissance-era games and entertainment, along with food and a marketplace. The fun is next to the Bonita Springs Poker room on Old 41. Saturday and Sunday. The Faire also takes place next weekend. Ticket prices vary. More info here

Touch A Truck

Everything from fire trucks to swamp buggies will be at this annual family friendly event. Entertainment, vendors and more will be there too. Get a truck passport to win prizes. The first hour is sensory friendly. Lee County Civic Center on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Saturday, 9:30am to noon. Free. More info here.

Naples New Year's Art Fair

Cambier Park in Naples comes alive this weekend with 250 professional artists from around the country and locally. See everything from sculptures to jewelry, to paintings and photography. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

21st Annual Arts and Craft Festival in Gilchrist Park Punta Gorda

Gilchrist Park is a gorgeous backdrop for this annual arts festival. Find all kinds of unique items and support local businesses too. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story