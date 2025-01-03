11 Amazing Football Movies Perfect for The Offseason

I’ve always preferred football movies over TV shows, as there is something magical about a sports epic in movie form. A movie can do things that a series simply cannot. It’s all about the powerful message and capturing those unforgettable moments in under 2 hours instead of 4 seasons. The greatest football movies have strong messages that are always powerful.

Strong Messages

Usually, typical themes are perseverance, overcoming adversity, and dedicating yourself to becoming the best version of yourself. Another reason football movies are so great is that many are based on a true story. Real-life legendary coaches leading their team to the championship and High School teams who go on insane winning streaks.

So many real-life stories have been turned into amazing football movies. So, if you need something to watch while the football games are off the air, look below. Grab a beer and a snack and sit on the couch to watch one of these 11 awesome football movies listed below!

When the Game Stands Tall

The journey of legendary football coach Bob Ladouceur, who took a High School football team from nothing to a powerhouse school that went on a legendary 151-game winning streak that shattered all records for any American sport team. An ultimate comeback story. Being able to overcome any obstacle life throws at you is a pivotal part of this movie.

Remember The Titans

An inspirational movie about unity and overcoming adversity. All while taking place in one of the most racially hostile times and places in American Sports history. You can’t go wrong with this one.

The Longest Yard (Collectively)

Funny, gritty and epic, The Longest Yard is a movie made for any weekend. It even has Burt Reynolds from the original in it!

The Blind Side

The story of Michael Oher, a homeless boy who became an All-American football player, turned his life around and played for several years in the NFL. He was adopted by a family in his hometown in his time of need. Fast forward to today, there is some conspiracy surrounding the truth in whether or not the family adopted Oher or tricked him into signing a conservatorship, which puts a damper on the whole situation. Truth aside, this is still a quality film worthy of a watch.

Invincible

Football at its finest. Invincible is Based on a crazy yet true story of Vince Papale. A 30-something-year-old bartender from Philadelphia who pushed through insane odds to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1976 NFL season.

We Are Marshall

The unbelievable true story that details how a plane crash claims the lives of members of the Marshall University football team and some of its fans. After the devastation consumes the community, the team's new head coach and surviving players attempt their hardest to keep the program going. It is a true story that is incredibly inspirational.

The Waterboy

Adam Sandler plays the waterboy for a college football team. "Bobby" accidentally discovers he has an amazing tackling ability and suddenly becomes the star linebacker for the team.

Rudy

It is a story about never giving up, always following your dreams, and letting nothing stand in your way.

Friday Night Lights

The Dillon Panthers are one of the nation's best high school football teams, and this movie follows the drama that circulates them.

Any Given Sunday

It's one of the more violent yet creative football movies out there! Definitely worth a watch.

Concussion