Lions Complete Perfect Road Season with 40-34 Win Over 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In an impressive showing, Detroit locked up a flawless 8-0 road record by beating San Francisco 40-34 Monday night. The victory stands out, though it won't change playoff positioning.

In a gutsy decision that worked out, Coach Dan Campbell played his starters. Jared Goff carved up the defense for 303 yards, throwing three big touchdown passes. His team fought back after falling behind 21-13 early.

The surging Jameson Williams delivered again, scoring in his third game in a row. He's just shy of hitting 1,000 receiving yards this season, needing only 33 more.

Before leaving with an elbow injury, Brock Purdy picked apart the defense. He connected on 27 of 35 passes, racking up 377 yards with three touchdowns. The 49ers started strong, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives.

"This is a resilient team... We're built to handle some stuff," said Campbell to ESPN.

The loss leaves San Francisco with next season's last-place schedule. They're now set to pick 11th in the upcoming NFL draft.

After struggling early, Detroit's defense got tough when it counted. Their crucial stops in the second half let the offense take over.

It was payback for Detroit, who last year saw their Super Bowl hopes end against these same 49ers in the NFC title game. Each game, this Lions team looks better.