College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Set for New Year’s Games

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 21: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions Hans the ball off to Kaytron Allen #13 before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The biggest matchups in college football are coming up as four playoff games take over TV screens this New Year's weekend. These games start the road to crowning a champion on January 20, 2025, when two teams face off at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New Year's Eve kicks off with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. No. 3 Boise State faces No. 6 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The excitement continues as top-ranked Oregon takes on No. 8 Ohio State, while No. 2 Georgia meets No. 7 Notre Dame in separate battles.

Once these games wrap up, winners advance to semi-final games scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2025. The teams that come out on top will meet in Atlanta for the championship.

More action is happening in non-playoff bowl games this week as well. Michigan and No. 11 Alabama go head-to-head in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 20 Illinois takes on No. 15 South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl.

Sports fans can catch every play. SiriusXM carries all games on radio, while Fubo shows the action online for viewers testing their free trial.

