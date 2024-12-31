College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Set for New Year’s Games

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 21: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions Hans the ball off to Kaytron Allen #13 before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The biggest matchups in college football are coming up as four playoff games take over TV screens this New Year's weekend. These games start the road to crowning a champion on January 20, 2025, when two teams face off at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New Year's Eve kicks off with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. No. 3 Boise State faces No. 6 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The excitement continues as top-ranked Oregon takes on No. 8 Ohio State, while No. 2 Georgia meets No. 7 Notre Dame in separate battles.

Once these games wrap up, winners advance to semi-final games scheduled for January 9 and 10, 2025. The teams that come out on top will meet in Atlanta for the championship.

More action is happening in non-playoff bowl games this week as well. Michigan and No. 11 Alabama go head-to-head in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 20 Illinois takes on No. 15 South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl.