Top Freshman Football Stars Ready for FBU All-American Bowl in Naples

The 16th FBU Freshman All-American Bowl started Dec. 21, 2024, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. The game features 60 of the nation's top ninth-grade players.

Local talents Brady Quinn from First Baptist Academy and Bishop Verot's Irell Dale are competing in this showcase. Former players in this game went on to become NFL stars, including Christian McCaffrey and Trevor Lawrence.

Defensive powerhouse Asher Ghioto leads this year's roster. Already holding 19 Division I offers, he grabbed the attention of FBU director Anthony Williams during tryouts.

The game anchors a huge sports weekend featuring youth and middle school championships. Players jump into a busy schedule of events similar to major college bowl traditions.

While San Antonio hosts the senior All-American Bowl, this freshman showcase blazes its own trail. NFL quarterback Bryce Young's time here marked his early path to greatness.

Quinn and Dale view this game as their chance to catch college scouts' eyes. Big plays often result in numerous scholarship offers for standout performers.

“Playing in a game like this, if you do good, it'll get your name out there," Quinn told NBC 2 News.

Quinn hopes to dominate with 200 passing yards and three touchdowns. His opponent Dale aims to grab two interceptions while making key defensive stops.