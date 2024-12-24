ContestsEvents
Rays Ticket Prices Soar 40% for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field

Diana Beasley
A general view of George M. Steinbrenner Field during a Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies on March 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

When the Rays relocate to Steinbrenner Field next season, fans will see major changes. The stadium reduces max capacity by a third, while some ticket prices jump up 40%. Swapping Tropicana Field's 25,025 seats for just 11,026 represents a big change. Premium season tickets now run $26,325, up from $18,959 last year. The tight space means fewer seats for dedicated fans.

The team divided ticket holders into 12 groups, with full-season buyers getting first choice at the smaller ballpark. This new setup leaves many fans racing to secure spots. Single-game tickets begin at $45, but prices will rise for games against rivals. The small venue could push prices higher when popular teams like the Yankees visit.

This temporary switch follows Hurricane Milton's hit on the Trop. With $55.7 million in storm damage and fixes extending past opening day, the team needed a backup plan. Meanwhile, construction begins soon on their $1.2 billion future stadium, planned to open in 2028.

Attendance had been going well. The last two seasons brought the largest crowds in a decade to the Trop.

If full-season packages don't sell out, partial plans might become available. But the current push for year-long commitments has created tension among the fan base.

