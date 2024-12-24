ContestsEvents
FGCU Volleyball Coach Matt Botsford Takes UCF Position After 263 Wins

Diana Beasley
After 11 amazing seasons, Matt Botsford has moved on from Florida Gulf Coast University to lead the volleyball program at UCF. His time at FGCU resulted in a remarkable 263-78 record.

In his last season, Botsford led the team to an outstanding 27-5 record, winning both ASUN titles before falling to Marquette in NCAA play.

As reported by NBC 2 News, Colin Hargis, FGCU director of athletics, released a statement about Botsford. "We are grateful to Matt for his service to FGCU and we are proud of his many accomplishments. His values, passion and energy have positively impacted everyone at FGCU and the Southwest Florida community. We wish him and his family the best as he takes the next steps in his career."

His teams played in five NCAA Tournaments, with a big win against UCF in 2018 — the program's first Division-I tournament victory. During his time, FGCU won 11 ASUN titles, including six regular season and five tournament championships.

Botsford's .771 winning percentage ranks among the best, sitting at ninth for active Division-I coaches. His teams reached 20 wins nine times and won four ASUN tournaments in a row.

His success shows in his players' achievements, with four All-Americans, 12 All-Region selections, and 61 players who received ASUN All-Conference honors.

