Lions Grab Franchise Record with 13th Win in 34-17 Victory Over Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown pass from Jared Goff #16 (not pictured) againstthe Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Detroit made history Sunday, securing their 13th win by beating Chicago 34-17. The win gave them their seventh road victory - another team record.

Jared Goff dominated, completing 23 of 32 passes for 336 yards with three touchdowns. Fans went wild when Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs executed a perfect fake snap, leading to a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.

"We know the circumstances that we're in, and obviously Washington winning, that does do something for the playoffs, but we still have to win these games, and we know that," said Goff to ESPN.

The NFC North champions have been shattering their record books. They've scored 493 points this season - their highest ever. Gibbs ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, joining Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the only backs to reach 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"This is when your eyes get opened when competition is at its highest, people are breathing down your neck or you're chasing somebody and you're at the top," said coach Dan Campbell.

Jameson Williams had his best game yet - 143 yards on five catches, including an incredible 82-yard touchdown run. Adding to the scoring, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Chicago's Caleb Williams played well despite the loss, passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns. His receiver Keenan Allen caught nine passes for 141 yards, including one 45-yard touchdown.

The Bears' ninth loss in a row had fans leaving early. They'll look to end their losing streak Thursday against Seattle.