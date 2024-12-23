Bills Rally from 14 Points Down to Beat Patriots 24-21

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo erased a 14-point deficit to defeat New England 24-21. The victory extended their winning streak at home to ten games.

James Cook put on a show with two touchdowns - breaking free for a 46-yard run and catching a 4-yard pass in the end zone. His impressive season continues with 828 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking him 18th in rushing yards and tied for second in touchdowns across the NFL.

Josh Allen left in the fourth quarter when his hand went numb. "Lost some feeling in my hand. Just hit the funny bone nerve," he told ESPN. Before leaving, he connected on 16 of 29 passes, throwing for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

After halftime, Buffalo's defense came alive, forcing three turnovers. Taron Johnson got the crowd going when he picked up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. "We came out, didn't start the way we wanted to, made some adjustments, and then we were able to play more like ourselves down the stretch there," linebacker Terrel Bernard said.

The Patriots struggled near the goal line, taking seven tries to score just one touchdown. Quarterback Drake Maye expressed his frustration: "It's very frustrating. Just hurting ourselves, same things repeating."

This makes five straight losses for New England, who now hold a 3-11 record. They're facing their worst finish since going 2-14 back in 1992.