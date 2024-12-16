Breaking News: Josh Allen Is Good

Here is some tongue in cheek breaking news: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is good. And we have all witnessed his evolution as an NFL quarterback. When he was drafted out of Wyoming he was a wildly inaccurate, strong armed kid. About two and a half years into his career he started to dial in his accuracy. But he still took too many chances and threw too many interceptions. Now the interceptions are a thing of the past and he is one of the most accurate passers in the NFL. Oh, and he can run like the wind.

His entire skill set was on display Sunday afternoon in Detroit against a red-hot Detroit Lions team which had not lost since mid September. The Bills beat the Lions in the highest scoring game of the NFL season 48-42. Allen threw for 362 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and he ran for 68 yards and two more scores in the road win. The previous week he became the first player to throw three touchdown passes and run for three more in an NFL game. The week prior to that he actually threw and caught a touchdown pass on the same play. Needless to say Josh Allen is good. Most Valuable Player good.

JOSH ALLEN IS GOOD

Josh Allen is good. And so are his Bills. With the Detroit Lions in the rear view mirror they have three VERY winnable games left on their regular season schedule. They host the Patriots and Jets before closing on the road against the Patriots. That should put them at 14-3. They are still two games behind the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC. But Kansas City has the Texans at home next . Then they finish at Pittsburgh and Denver. And we will see how things progress with KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his ankle injury.