FGCU Golf Star Frankie Capan Earns PGA Tour Card After Impressive Third-Place Finish

Diana Beasley
Frankie Capan III of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club

Frankie Capan, who honed his game at Florida Gulf Coast University, locked in his spot on the PGA Tour with an impressive third-place finish in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour standings. He'll become just the second FGCU grad to play at the top level of golf.

A huge win at Ohio's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship paved his way into the pro golf spotlight. His PGA Tour journey kicks off on Jan. 9, 2025, when he hits his first shot at the Sony Open.

During his college years, Capan helped lead his team to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. His outstanding performance turned heads and laid the groundwork for his rise to success.

His journey began close to home. Working alongside his father, Frankie spent countless hours perfecting shots that would eventually become his signature moves on the golf course.

"Chip and putt in the evenings with my dad is something that is some of my favorite memories in the game," Capan said, as reported by NBC 2.

As Capan makes his way to golf's biggest stage, he helps cement FGCU's status as a breeding ground for golf talent. The school can now proudly claim two alumni who've made it to the sport's highest level.

Diana BeasleyWriter
