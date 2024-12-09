Win a Ford’s Garage Gift Card

Looking for a fun place to eat, hang out, and take pictures?! Ford’s Garage, your neighborhood burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor Company and designed like a classic service station, is the place to be!

At Ford’s Garage, burgers are the prime attraction. The meaty selections are crafted with Black Angus beef and continue the automotive theme with names like Model “A” and the High Octane Burger. Vegetarians can also fill up on flavor with the Green and Clean veggie burger. Burgers come with all-natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo. The restaurant also specializes in popular American comfort food options, like homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings and macaroni & cheese. Lighter fare, such as fresh salads, grilled chicken and seafood options, are also available. Visit fordsgarageusa.com