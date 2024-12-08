EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 9: Wide receiver Ryan Pellum #81 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after the Ducks won 39-18 over the against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

We ruined college football conference championships. By we, I mean the greedy powers that expanded the college football playoffs to 12 teams. Time and time again I was asked, "Why wouldn't you want more college football???" Time and time again I would be the voice of reason, and a lone voice in the darkness. I would say, "more college football is not better if it diminishes the great college football we already have!"

Case in point: How exciting would the overtime SEC championship game have been if a playoff spot was at stake between Georgia and Texas? Winner moves on, loser goes to a lessor bowl! Instead both teams just adjusted their playoff seedings. Sure, Georgia earned a bye with the win but so what! Every team is getting at least a week off before they play their respective playoff games.

We've ruined college football conference championships. How awesome would the Big Ten Championship have been if top seeded Oregon and Penn State played a winner take all - loser go to a lessor bowl situation? Instead, Oregon gets its projected bye and Penn State is in the playoffs even though they lost the game.

The correct number of playoff teams is four. Power Four championship games should be quarter final games. Period. Potential problems with this format:

Notre Dame is Independent. Group of Five schools won't be able to play!

Solutions for this format:

Notre Dame - Get your rear end in a conference like everybody else. Group of Five schools are not winning a national championship against the talent stockpiled at schools like Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State. Sorry Boise State, UNLV and Army, you just are not!

But instead of following our sound advice, the money hungry leaders of college football will attempt to "fix" their problems with the new 12 team format by expanding it again, and again. And we will be here to point it out again.