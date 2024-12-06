ContestsEvents
Diana Beasley
Craig's Sports Trivia
Calling all sports fans! Think you’ve been paying attention to this week’s biggest plays and headlines?

Here’s your chance to show off your sports smarts with Craig’s Sports Trivia on ESPN SWFL! Craig will test your knowledge with questions covering the latest in sports action. Step up to the plate, tackle the trivia, and prove you’re the ultimate fan!

Best part? You could score a $25 gift card to Pi Local Pizzeria!

Do you have what it takes to win? Tune in and take your shot!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/9/24 – 7/31/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 1per day
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $25
  • Who is providing the prize: Pi Local Pizzeria
Diana BeasleyWriter
