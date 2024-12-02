Listen To Shemon & Company To Win A Melting Pot Gift Card

Are you Down to Fondue?! Melting Pot is offering an all-new Down to Fondue Happy Hour. Available at the bar, enjoy half off cheese and chocolate fondue. Dates and times may vary.
For more information or to make a reservation today, click here.
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/2/24 – 12/6/24
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: Gift Card
- What the prize value is: $50
- Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR