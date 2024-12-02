ContestsEvents
Listen To Shemon & Company To Win A Melting Pot Gift Card

Diana Beasley
Melting Pot Gift Card

Are you Down to Fondue?! Melting Pot is offering an all-new Down to Fondue Happy Hour. Available at the bar, enjoy half off cheese and chocolate fondue. Dates and times may vary.

For more information or to make a reservation today, click here.

Material Terms:

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/2/24 – 12/6/24
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: Gift Card
  • What the prize value is: $50
  • Who is providing the prize: Tilson PR
Diana BeasleyWriter
