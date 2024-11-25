Florida Takes a Bite Out of the Competition Ranking 3rd For Extreme Eating In America

If you like eating all the things or watching other people do it, Florida takes a bite of the competition ranking 3rd for extreme eating in America.

When it comes to extreme eating, the only thing I've ever done was a pie eating contest around the 4th of July. It ended up not really being a contest at all because the guy next to me devoured the entire thing in about 3 seconds flat, so I took a more leisurely approach and just enjoyed it. I think that was a one and done for me. Watching other people do it, like the annual Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest or the fry eating contest my buddy was in not too long ago, kinda makes my stomach turn. But if you're into it, and you live in the Sunshine State, you're in the right place.

Florida Ranks 3rd For Extreme Eating In America

While during the holiday season I'm sure we all indulge a little more than at other times of the year, I wouldn't consider most of our food consumption "extreme". However, there are people that live for it, either going to watch the contests in person or participating themselves. And a new study by High 5 Casino reveals that Florida ranks #3 in America for extreme eating.

A fun fact, that I had no idea about, is that Florida is home to 140 eating challenges. Just in the last year alone, Florida hosted 2 Major League Eating events: The Wings for Wishes Professional Wing Eating Championship in Miami in March and the National Sweet Corn Eating Championship in West Palm Beach in April. In fact, 4 MLE eaters are from Florida: Miki Sudo, Nick Wehry and Bartley Weaver IV from Tampa and Joey Przybylowicz from Jacksonville.

