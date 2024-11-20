New York Jets Flaming Dumpster Fire

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets smiles after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets flaming dumpster fire took center stage once again when the team fired general manager Joe Douglas Tuesday. Just a few weeks ago the Jets flaming dumpster fire began to spread when they fired head coach Robert Saleh. That was after they demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. This was while a contract dispute with defensive end Haason Reddick continued to embarrass the organization.

Oh, did we mention that owner Woody Johnson called an organizational meeting after a 10-9 week four loss to the Broncos and demanded the team bench Aaron Rodgers? Yeah, we just found out that happened!

Oh, speaking of Rodgers, he used to be great. Now he stinks. He is old and slow and he is the king of behind the scenes passive aggressive behavior that splits locker rooms, coaching staffs and front offices. Yeah, he’s the best in the league at that. Exhibit A: Green Bay. Exhibit B: NY Jets.

JETS FLAMING DUMPSTER FIRE

This is a franchise that drafted some nice players like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, but they took a big swing and a miss when they drafted Zach Wilson at quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. GM Joe Douglas had to make a major correction and trade for Aaron Rodgers as a quick fix at QB. But the move backfired. Rodgers made it exactly four plays into the 2023 season before he shredded his Achilles and ended his season. The rest of the year did not go well for the Jets but the organization was held hostage because they waited a year for Rodgers to heal in order to give this roster one more try.

New York Jets Flaming Dumpster Fire: But that roster didn’t work very well. You are what your record says it is and the Jets record is 3-8. And a lot of the problem rests on the fact that Aaron Rodgers isn’t Aaron Rodgers anymore. He needs to retire and the Jets need to move in another direction. And they will do it with a new coach and a new GM and, if they are smart, a new quarterback.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.