The SEC Hate Has Gone Too Far

College football has the most passionate fans in all of North American sports. There is a natural “homer” mentality in the sport regardless if you attended the school or not. With the expanded College Football Playoff, the discussion around “who’s in” is ramping up. It’s clear that the SEC hate has gone too far. The SEC is the deepest conference in the country. You’ll see noted SEC haters like Danny Kennell and Joel Klatt cherry picking stats. Don’t get confused- these are just tactics to try and appeal to your emotional side. Because if you use logic there is not another conference that can challenge the depth of the conference. The SEC hate has gone too far. And if it ends up costing the SEC a team in the playoff, then expect changes to the CFP.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Conference Depth – SEC Hate

The overall conference depth in the SEC is why they should get five teams into the 12-team field. Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M have all shown they deserve the chance to play for a National Championship. Every one of those teams have multiple wins that are better than anything a school like Indiana has on their resume. Then you look at the SEC programs with three losses, and their still better than most of the programs outside of the top-3 in the Big Ten. South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee provide the conference depth that pushes the SEC difficulty beyond any other conference.

Playing the Games

The SEC should not get punished for playing the games college football fans want to see. And before Big Ten homers start shouting “play nine conference games”, look at who SEC teams are playing in the conference. The point is that all wins are not created the same; a win at South Carolina is much more difficult than going to Northwestern and playing in front of 12,000 subdued fans. The same goes for losses. Ohio State was not punished for losing at Oregon, so why are doing the same for a Georgia team who lost at Alabama and at Ole Miss? SEC schools are playing the games we as college football fans want to see- they should not be punished for that.

