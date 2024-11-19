Exciting Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

If you are always looking for something fun to do, you will want to know what is happening this week. We are about to discover the hot new tech and trends coming to local attractions and those around the world. Those exciting innovations for Florida attractions come out this week and we have the scoop.

More than 40,000 people from around the world in the attractions and hospitality industry are descending on Florida right now. It’s all happening at the IAAPA (The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo 2024 in Orlando.

The IAAPA represents over 6,000 attractions industry members in more than 100 countries worldwide from amusement parks to museums and everything in between. This event is a pretty big deal for both those in the industry as well as those who like new and better experiences.

Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

I spoke with Jakob Wahl, CEO of IAAPA who says some of the biggest trends are coming in the sports arena in the form of interactive entertainment.

We’ve seen the popularity of places such as Top Golf that add an entertainment element to the teeing off. That is spilling over into other sports. Wahl says look for more Ninja Warrior inspired equipment and obstacle courses. In addition, he says more attractions are coming out with games that combine play, working out, and technology.

International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Jakob Wahl is CEO of IAAPA with a peek at this week’s global conference in Orlando.

Playgrounds are no longer just for kids. Adults can’t seem to get enough of interactive experiences and the industry is obliging the obsession.

Drone Shows are also a wave of the future. At this week’s conference Sky Elements is scheduled to put on several shows. At least one is expected to set a new Guinness World Record for number of drones.

More Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Week

International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Innovations For Florida Attractions Come Out This Weektions are out this week at a global conference in Orlando

Another debut at this convention is Oscar Sort. Oscar is the world’s first AI-powered recycling kiosk. It automatically separates trash offering a sustainable solution at attractions and places beyond.

The four-day event features more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 150 educational programs. It is the largest of its kind worldwide. Keep watching and listening for cool new releases over the next few days.

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.