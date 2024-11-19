Florida Restaurants, Stores Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is on the way, but not everyone is guaranteed to stay at home and be with family on the special day. In that case, you’ll have to find some Florida restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day. Sometimes, families get together before or after the holiday, leaving some to wonder what restaurants or stores might be open on Christmas Day. I remember one specific Christmas when my family got stuck in a huge ice storm, and we weren’t able to make it to the usual family Christmas, so instead, we ate Christmas dinner, or breakfast, at an IHOP, and it was lovely. I loved the spontaneity of it, as well as the chocolate-chip pancakes. It was actually one of my favorite Christmases ever.

If you find yourself needing to grab a last-minute item at the store on Christmas Day or eat a meal, we have you covered with this tally of some Florida restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day. Reach out to me to add to this tally.

Restaurants and Coffee Shops Open on Christmas Day in Florida

In Tampa, Florida, Del Frisco’s Grille is famously open on Christmas Day. According to their website, their hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: If you need your java fix, most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open on Christmas Day. Just to be sure, check your local location for special hours before you go.

Starbucks: Another coffee spot that will largely be open on Christmas Day is Starbucks, but only select locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local spot.

Denny’s: Denny’s is legendary for Christmas breakfast. They’ll be open 24/7, per usual, at most locations.

IHOP: Almost all IHOP location will be open on Christmas Day. It’s another Christmas breakfast favorite.

McDonald’s: This one is tricky. Many McDonald’s locations are franchises and independently owned and operated, so some will be open and some will be closed. Check your local McDonald’s before you count on it.

Waffle House: Another breakfast favorite, Waffle House, will have most locations open.

Stores Open on Christmas Day

CVS: Check your local CVS to see if they’re open on Christmas and for hours. Many local CVS stores are open on Christmas, but it varies.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens locations across the U.S. are open on Christmas Day. Some locations will have shortened hours, so make note. I’ve actually been to Walgreens on multiples Christmases to pick up last-minute items.

7-Eleven: Most 7-Eleven stores across the U.S. will be open all day and night on Christmas.

Speedway: Most Speedway locations will be open on Christmas Day.

